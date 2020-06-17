6805 E 2ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Unfurnished long term rental in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. No pets. $200/m utility fee. Beautiful remodeled 990 sf condo, ground floor, 2bedroom, end unit located inside the Old Town Scottsdale's Downtown District. Open floor plan, with large bedrooms, triple pane windows, ceiling fans, large breakfast bar and plenty of storage. A few minute's walk to Art Gallery's Night Clubs, Restaurants, Osborn Hospital & SF Giants Spring Training Stadium. Awesome views of Camelback mountain, community pool and lush grassy areas. One covered parking spot and one private storage locker included.