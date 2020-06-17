All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:14 AM

6805 E 2ND Street

6805 East 2nd Street · (602) 373-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6805 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unfurnished long term rental in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. No pets. $200/m utility fee. Beautiful remodeled 990 sf condo, ground floor, 2bedroom, end unit located inside the Old Town Scottsdale's Downtown District. Open floor plan, with large bedrooms, triple pane windows, ceiling fans, large breakfast bar and plenty of storage. A few minute's walk to Art Gallery's Night Clubs, Restaurants, Osborn Hospital & SF Giants Spring Training Stadium. Awesome views of Camelback mountain, community pool and lush grassy areas. One covered parking spot and one private storage locker included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 E 2ND Street have any available units?
6805 E 2ND Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 E 2ND Street have?
Some of 6805 E 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 E 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6805 E 2ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 E 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6805 E 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6805 E 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 6805 E 2ND Street does offer parking.
Does 6805 E 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 E 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 E 2ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 6805 E 2ND Street has a pool.
Does 6805 E 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6805 E 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 E 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 E 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
