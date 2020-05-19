6803 E MAIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular luxury unit in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Enter and note the hardwood floors, crown moulding and tray ceilings, plus plantation shutters. The kitchen is well equipped with industrial, SS Appliances, granite countertops, raised breakfast bar and pantry. Both bedrooms are spacious with tons of natural lighting and both are connected to bathrooms. Amenities include rooftop pool and spa, built-in BBQ and amazing mountain and valley views, plus conference center and bar. Come see today! THE HOA HAS ASKED THAT ALL REALTORS AND THIER Clients WEAR MASK AND GLOVES WHEN THEY ARE SHOWING THE PROPERTY.