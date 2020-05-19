All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6803 E MAIN Street

6803 East Main Street · (480) 483-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6803 East Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular luxury unit in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Enter and note the hardwood floors, crown moulding and tray ceilings, plus plantation shutters. The kitchen is well equipped with industrial, SS Appliances, granite countertops, raised breakfast bar and pantry. Both bedrooms are spacious with tons of natural lighting and both are connected to bathrooms. Amenities include rooftop pool and spa, built-in BBQ and amazing mountain and valley views, plus conference center and bar. Come see today! THE HOA HAS ASKED THAT ALL REALTORS AND THIER Clients WEAR MASK AND GLOVES WHEN THEY ARE SHOWING THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 E MAIN Street have any available units?
6803 E MAIN Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 E MAIN Street have?
Some of 6803 E MAIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 E MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6803 E MAIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 E MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street offer parking?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 6803 E MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 E MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
