All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM

6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way

6775 East Soaring Eagle Way · (480) 375-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6775 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island. Off the kitchen is a cozy nook/TV room with southern light coming thru the windows. The den has built in floor to ceiling bookcases. Comfy master suite & 2nd bedroom. Yard is easy maintenance. RENTAL RATES PER MONTH: MAY JUN, JUL, AUG,SEPT: $2,250+ ALL UTILITIES; OCT, NOV,: $3,100 +Utllity Cap DEC, JAN, FEB, MAR, APR: $5,000 +Utility Cap

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have any available units?
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have?
Some of 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way pet-friendly?
No, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way does offer parking.
Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have a pool?
No, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not have a pool.
Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have accessible units?
No, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity