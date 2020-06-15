6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island. Off the kitchen is a cozy nook/TV room with southern light coming thru the windows. The den has built in floor to ceiling bookcases. Comfy master suite & 2nd bedroom. Yard is easy maintenance. RENTAL RATES PER MONTH: MAY JUN, JUL, AUG,SEPT: $2,250+ ALL UTILITIES; OCT, NOV,: $3,100 +Utllity Cap DEC, JAN, FEB, MAR, APR: $5,000 +Utility Cap