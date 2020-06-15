6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island. Off the kitchen is a cozy nook/TV room with southern light coming thru the windows. The den has built in floor to ceiling bookcases. Comfy master suite & 2nd bedroom. Yard is easy maintenance. RENTAL RATES PER MONTH: MAY JUN, JUL, AUG,SEPT: $2,250+ ALL UTILITIES; OCT, NOV,: $3,100 +Utllity Cap DEC, JAN, FEB, MAR, APR: $5,000 +Utility Cap