Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

6730 E OSBORN Road

6730 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6730 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this gem in the heart of Scottsdale- remodeled perfection with most desirable current finishes-all that and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Open great room to kitchen concept, this is where everyone ends up! Unit is turn-key ready, all updated, airy, warm colors and great floorplan. There's even a fenced backyard with gardening beds for your vegetables/flowers. Walking distance to all Old Town has to offer, this one bedroom/one bath is a winner. Covered parking space in rear of unit with direct entry to backyard. Don't miss the one-time opportunity of of month free rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6730 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6730 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6730 E OSBORN Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6730 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6730 E OSBORN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6730 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6730 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6730 E OSBORN Road does offer parking.
Does 6730 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 6730 E OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6730 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6730 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
