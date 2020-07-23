All apartments in Scottsdale
6721 E MCDOWELL Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:32 AM

6721 E MCDOWELL Road

6721 East Mcdowell Road · (480) 390-8676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6721 East Mcdowell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311-B · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Polynesian Paradise's retro cool architecture is a nod to Hawaii, in the desert. This single-level, remodeled townhome pays homage to its mid-century roots, and remains one of Scottsdale's best kept vintage secrets. Check out all the great amenities. Remodeled kitchen is open to great room, new stainless steel appliances, Wood flooring. New Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Lots of closets space for storage. Dynamic location near old town restaurants/shopping/entertainment, ASU, Sky Harbor, Phx Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Fashion Square, hiking/biking @Papago Park & spring training. Community amenities: well-tended grounds, covered resident parking, resort-style pool is heated year-round, bbq areas, shuffleball court & tiki oasis clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have any available units?
6721 E MCDOWELL Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have?
Some of 6721 E MCDOWELL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 E MCDOWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
6721 E MCDOWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 E MCDOWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road offers parking.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road has a pool.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 E MCDOWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 E MCDOWELL Road has units with dishwashers.
