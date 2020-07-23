6721 E MCDOWELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Polynesian Paradise's retro cool architecture is a nod to Hawaii, in the desert. This single-level, remodeled townhome pays homage to its mid-century roots, and remains one of Scottsdale's best kept vintage secrets. Check out all the great amenities. Remodeled kitchen is open to great room, new stainless steel appliances, Wood flooring. New Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Lots of closets space for storage. Dynamic location near old town restaurants/shopping/entertainment, ASU, Sky Harbor, Phx Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Fashion Square, hiking/biking @Papago Park & spring training. Community amenities: well-tended grounds, covered resident parking, resort-style pool is heated year-round, bbq areas, shuffleball court & tiki oasis clubhouse.