6631 E CULVER Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6631 E CULVER Street

6631 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

6631 East Culver Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated, mid-century ranch, 4 bed/2.5 bath home near everything! The 202, 101, walking and bike paths, ASU, Zoo, Papago Park, Botanical Gardens, and more! Home includes all the latest features in a new kitchen, new baths, new flooring in main rooms, interior paint, with custom fireplace! Bonus laundry, work shop, storage attached! Easy yard maintenance, turf grass and large blue pool! Pool service and seasonal landscaping included in rent! Sorry, no pets. Don't wait! Tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 E CULVER Street have any available units?
6631 E CULVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 E CULVER Street have?
Some of 6631 E CULVER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 E CULVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
6631 E CULVER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 E CULVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 6631 E CULVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6631 E CULVER Street offer parking?
No, 6631 E CULVER Street does not offer parking.
Does 6631 E CULVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 E CULVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 E CULVER Street have a pool?
Yes, 6631 E CULVER Street has a pool.
Does 6631 E CULVER Street have accessible units?
No, 6631 E CULVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 E CULVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 E CULVER Street has units with dishwashers.
