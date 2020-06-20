6631 E CULVER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated, mid-century ranch, 4 bed/2.5 bath home near everything! The 202, 101, walking and bike paths, ASU, Zoo, Papago Park, Botanical Gardens, and more! Home includes all the latest features in a new kitchen, new baths, new flooring in main rooms, interior paint, with custom fireplace! Bonus laundry, work shop, storage attached! Easy yard maintenance, turf grass and large blue pool! Pool service and seasonal landscaping included in rent! Sorry, no pets. Don't wait! Tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%