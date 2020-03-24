All apartments in Scottsdale
6624 N. 79th Pl
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

6624 N. 79th Pl

6624 North 79th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6624 North 79th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Scottsdale Home!!! - This Charming well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio home in Scottsdale is a real find! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, includes all appliances, the kitchen looks out to a large private covered brick patio, great for entertaining. The Living room has wood tile flooring, beam ceiling, and a two sided fireplace. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bath has a step down shower, looking out to a private atrium. This home has plenty of natural light. The home is right next to the Silverado golf course, and green belt area south of Indian Bend. The community has a tennis court and community pool. With close proximity the sought-after McCormick Ranch area, the home is close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Old Town, and just minutes from the101. Call today to schedule your showing!
-2 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-1,472 sq ft
- Washer/Dryer
-2 Car Garage
-Terrific location
For more information or to view the property, please call Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4278105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 N. 79th Pl have any available units?
6624 N. 79th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 N. 79th Pl have?
Some of 6624 N. 79th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 N. 79th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6624 N. 79th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 N. 79th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6624 N. 79th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6624 N. 79th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6624 N. 79th Pl offers parking.
Does 6624 N. 79th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6624 N. 79th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 N. 79th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6624 N. 79th Pl has a pool.
Does 6624 N. 79th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6624 N. 79th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 N. 79th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 N. 79th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
