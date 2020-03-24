6624 N. 79th Pl

Amenities

Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Scottsdale Home!!! - This Charming well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio home in Scottsdale is a real find! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, includes all appliances, the kitchen looks out to a large private covered brick patio, great for entertaining. The Living room has wood tile flooring, beam ceiling, and a two sided fireplace. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bath has a step down shower, looking out to a private atrium. This home has plenty of natural light. The home is right next to the Silverado golf course, and green belt area south of Indian Bend. The community has a tennis court and community pool. With close proximity the sought-after McCormick Ranch area, the home is close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Old Town, and just minutes from the101. Call today to schedule your showing!

