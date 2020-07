Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Arguably one of the best locations in all of Arcadia, this charming Ranch Style home is perfect for a new family, down sizer or it has phenomenal potential to add on or build new. Loved for many years by its current owners, this property boasts magnificent Camelback Mountain View's and is a stones throw from many of our most treasured Arcadia Estates that line our prized Exeter Boulevard.