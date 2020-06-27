All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

6526 E. Exeter Blvd.

6526 East Exeter Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6526 East Exeter Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
Heart Of Arcadia Sprawling 51,000 Square Foot Estate Featuring 6-Bedrooms and 5.5-Bathrooms And Luxury Pool, Spa and Putting Green - Are you ready to live in the most desirable and highly sought after part of town in the state of Arizona? Welcome home to your private and tranquil sprawling Arcadia compound gated estate! Access your home through exclusive and private to you only stone and pebble town and country road. Under the mangrove-like canopy and arrive at a mechanized wood entry gate that reveals this ''Rich and Famous-style'' ''Pride Of Ownership'' home which takes you into the estate.

The exterior design has a Spanish colonial Santa Barabara like feel that should provide a "Wow" factor to residents and visitors. The open and extremely versatile floorplan lends itself well to many lifestyles. The interior features historic restored oak planked floors with custom layered brick accent walls throughout which adds to the warmth of the house and substantial overhead ceilings with custom polished wood and white crown molding and wood panel framing which is showcased by an upgraded recessed can-lighting package. Lighting package also includes several high-end steel light fixtures throughout.

The gourmet kitchen features a high-end restaurant style Viking professional class appliance package which includes gas cooktop with vent hood and stainless steel fridge/freezer and built-in Microwave and dishwasher to match along with custom granite counter tops. Enjoy the oversized kitchen island with bar-like seating with a new kitchen sink. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and plenty of additional cabinetry which features undermount lighting capabilities. The floorplan includes an almost separate like living area via custom french doors which would be ideal for several uses which could consist of a live-work office space, private den, guest quarters, fitness room or additional audio-visual media room or studio. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms as you go down a private hallway and feature brick accent walls, large windows with plantation like wood shutters, fireplace, and door to an expansive outdoor living area. The master bathroom features private toilet stall, brick archways, tub and large shower enclosure along with double vanities and his and her master closets designed by California Closets.

The exterior hardscape features a resort style pool and spa, outdoor fireplace, putting green and mature sprawling grassy green vegetation and trees for shade. Expansive wrap around driveway takes you into three car garage with wood polished garage doors and windows in the garage doors for natural light.

Rent - $9,995 +Rental Tax
Refundable Security Deposit - $9,995
Non-Refundable Application Fee - $45/Per adult over the age of 18
One Time Admin Fee - $100

Landscaping, Pool Service and pest control included in rent.
Winter Grass Overseed estimated to be $1,000. The landlord may have an interest in contributing $500 to this cost.

Between June 27th - July 12th. Please call Michael Brooks co-listing agent.

Danny Kahn
480-550-8507
Danny@EandGrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
Michael@EandGrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE4933162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

