6521 E 2ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bocce court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court bbq/grill internet access

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located walking distance from Old Town Scottsdale (shopping, restaurants, bars, art galleries, etc). This property features top of the line contemporary finishes, modern appliances, & contemporary furniture. Great backyard space w/a bocce ball court. The three bedrooms have plush mattresses & high thread count bedding. Bedroom configuration is queen, queen, and trundle. There is WiFi, cable, & a fully appointed entertainment system. Every modern convenience at your finger tips. Located less than 10 mins from the airport and blocks from the heart of Downtown Scottsdale. Oct. - Feb. $5500/mo.March $6000/mo.