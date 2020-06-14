All apartments in Scottsdale
6521 E 2ND Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6521 E 2ND Street

6521 East 2nd Street · (602) 245-2870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6521 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bocce court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located walking distance from Old Town Scottsdale (shopping, restaurants, bars, art galleries, etc). This property features top of the line contemporary finishes, modern appliances, & contemporary furniture. Great backyard space w/a bocce ball court. The three bedrooms have plush mattresses & high thread count bedding. Bedroom configuration is queen, queen, and trundle. There is WiFi, cable, & a fully appointed entertainment system. Every modern convenience at your finger tips. Located less than 10 mins from the airport and blocks from the heart of Downtown Scottsdale. Oct. - Feb. $5500/mo.March $6000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 E 2ND Street have any available units?
6521 E 2ND Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 E 2ND Street have?
Some of 6521 E 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 E 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6521 E 2ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 E 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6521 E 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6521 E 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 6521 E 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 6521 E 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 E 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 E 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 6521 E 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 6521 E 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6521 E 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 E 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 E 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
