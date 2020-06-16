6507 E Shooting Star Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully furnished high end vacation rental home in the highly desirable Terravita gated community in north Scottsdale! Impeccably upgraded w/Tuscan tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms, brand new refrigerator, great light fixtures, gas range, tile bath and sinks, tile tub and showers, new double doors in detached guest casita, 3 walk-in closets, beautiful wood built-in office shelving and desk with file drawers, RO & soft water!! The beauty continues on the outside sitting just above the green golf course and extensive landscaping. Located on south facing golf course with the cart path on the opposite side of course. The home sleeps a queen in the master, a queen in the 2nd bedroom and a queen in the casita. Enjoy Terravita amenities at an additional fee! 1 Mth Lease: $60.00

1 Mth 1 Day - 3 Mths: $120.00

3 Mths 1 Day - 12 Mths or More: $300.00