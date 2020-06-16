All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6507 E Shooting Star Way

6507 Shooting Star Way · (602) 315-3633
Location

6507 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully furnished high end vacation rental home in the highly desirable Terravita gated community in north Scottsdale! Impeccably upgraded w/Tuscan tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms, brand new refrigerator, great light fixtures, gas range, tile bath and sinks, tile tub and showers, new double doors in detached guest casita, 3 walk-in closets, beautiful wood built-in office shelving and desk with file drawers, RO & soft water!! The beauty continues on the outside sitting just above the green golf course and extensive landscaping. Located on south facing golf course with the cart path on the opposite side of course. The home sleeps a queen in the master, a queen in the 2nd bedroom and a queen in the casita. Enjoy Terravita amenities at an additional fee! 1 Mth Lease: $60.00
1 Mth 1 Day - 3 Mths: $120.00
3 Mths 1 Day - 12 Mths or More: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have any available units?
6507 E Shooting Star Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have?
Some of 6507 E Shooting Star Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 E Shooting Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
6507 E Shooting Star Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 E Shooting Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 6507 E Shooting Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 6507 E Shooting Star Way does offer parking.
Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 E Shooting Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have a pool?
No, 6507 E Shooting Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have accessible units?
No, 6507 E Shooting Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 E Shooting Star Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6507 E Shooting Star Way has units with dishwashers.
