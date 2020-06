Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Highly upgraded home sits on the 7th Fairway. Light and bright southern exposure, perfect for winter visitors. Well appointed finishes, resort style backyard with pebble tec pool and spa and gas bbq. Rent includes all utilities, with a $200/month cap on total gas and electric; tenants responsible for any excess. Tenant also responsible for club transfer fee. Jan-March $4500/month; April $3500; May & October $2500/month; November & December $3500/month.