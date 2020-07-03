6407 East Palm Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home + Huge Bonus Room near Old Town Scottsdale. Over 2,240 sq ft of remodeled beauty with a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back-splash and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Giant bonus room is perfect for an office, play room, or guest bedroom. Large and bright open rec room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms, and tiled flooring and ceiling fans throughout the house. Closet organization systems in all bedrooms plus an outdoor storage shed!! Master Bath suite has tiled shower with glass enclosure and double vanity sinks. Backyard has extended covered patio with built in brick BBQ area, great for relaxation! Washer and Dryer included as a bonus. Double car port and gorgeous low maintenance landscaping in front. Small dog welcome-Sorry no cats This home is a renters dream and wont last long!!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.