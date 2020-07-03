All apartments in Scottsdale
6407 East Palm Lane
Location

6407 East Palm Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hy-view

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home + Huge Bonus Room near Old Town Scottsdale. Over 2,240 sq ft of remodeled beauty with a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back-splash and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Giant bonus room is perfect for an office, play room, or guest bedroom. Large and bright open rec room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms, and tiled flooring and ceiling fans throughout the house. Closet organization systems in all bedrooms plus an outdoor storage shed!! Master Bath suite has tiled shower with glass enclosure and double vanity sinks. Backyard has extended covered patio with built in brick BBQ area, great for relaxation! Washer and Dryer included as a bonus. Double car port and gorgeous low maintenance landscaping in front. Small dog welcome-Sorry no cats This home is a renters dream and wont last long!!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 East Palm Lane have any available units?
6407 East Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 East Palm Lane have?
Some of 6407 East Palm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 East Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6407 East Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 East Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 East Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6407 East Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6407 East Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 6407 East Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6407 East Palm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 East Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 6407 East Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6407 East Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 6407 East Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 East Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 East Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.

