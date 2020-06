6249 N 78TH Street

Amenities

OUTSTANDING LUXURY REMODEL - DONE RIGHT!3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATH AREAS AND DIRECT ACCESS TO 2 CAR GARAGE. MASTER ON MAIN FLOOR WITH KING SIZE BED AND ITS OWN PATIO AREA. MOSTBEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE FURNISHED RENTAL YOU WILL FIND ON THE MARKET WITH THIS LOCATION. KITCHEN OPENED UP WHICH IS UPDATED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING. WHITE CUSTOM CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. OTHER EXTRAS INCLUDE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING,BEEHIVE FIREPLACE, SHUTTERS AND GREENBELT COURTYARD PATIO OVERLOOKING GLOF COURSE AND WALKING/BIKE PATH. COMMUNITY OFFERS MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING TWO POOL AREAS, TENNIS COURT AND CLOSE TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, FASHION SQUARE SHOPPING,THEATERS ANDMANY RESTAURANTS,SCOTTSDALE CIVIC CENTER,SPRING TRAINING, GOLF AND CLOSE TO THE 101.