6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fully Furnished!! Nice and quiet near Old Town Scottsdale and not far from downtown Phoenix. Fabulous ground level studio complete with a retro flair. On-site facilities include heated pool, jacuzzi and laundry room. This condo has an excellent location close to plenty of restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities. Very accessible to all major sights in the Phoenix area. Giants stadium is closest spring training facility, but not far from most of the stadiums in the valley.



$1050/mo. 3 month minimum. No pets per HOA.



www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193