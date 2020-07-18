All apartments in Scottsdale
6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195

6125 E Indian School Rd · (480) 264-7193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6125 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Fully Furnished!! Nice and quiet near Old Town Scottsdale and not far from downtown Phoenix. Fabulous ground level studio complete with a retro flair. On-site facilities include heated pool, jacuzzi and laundry room. This condo has an excellent location close to plenty of restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities. Very accessible to all major sights in the Phoenix area. Giants stadium is closest spring training facility, but not far from most of the stadiums in the valley.

$1050/mo. 3 month minimum. No pets per HOA.

www.PMIeastvalley.com
480-264-7193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have any available units?
6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have?
Some of 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 currently offering any rent specials?
6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 pet-friendly?
No, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 offer parking?
No, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 does not offer parking.
Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have a pool?
Yes, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 has a pool.
Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have accessible units?
No, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 E Indian School Rd Apt 195 does not have units with dishwashers.

