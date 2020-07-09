All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
5998 N 78TH Street
5998 N 78TH Street

5998 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5998 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to your gorgeous, completely remodeled condo in the heart of Scottsdale! Just minutes to the Loop 101 freeway, Old Town Scottsdale and countless dining, shopping, golf and entertainment options! This spacious second-floor unit features an open great room floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings with skylights in the living room area. The kitchen features a huge quartz-topped island with bar, stainless appliances, and attached breakfast room. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and shower, and is split from the second bedroom and bath. An indoor stacked washer/dryer is included, along with one covered parking space. This condo is in a prime location on the interior of the complex, with the front door and windows overlooking one of two pools. Water/sewer/trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5998 N 78TH Street have any available units?
5998 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5998 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 5998 N 78TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5998 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5998 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5998 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5998 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5998 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5998 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 5998 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5998 N 78TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5998 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5998 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 5998 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5998 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5998 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5998 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
