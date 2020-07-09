5998 N 78TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to your gorgeous, completely remodeled condo in the heart of Scottsdale! Just minutes to the Loop 101 freeway, Old Town Scottsdale and countless dining, shopping, golf and entertainment options! This spacious second-floor unit features an open great room floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings with skylights in the living room area. The kitchen features a huge quartz-topped island with bar, stainless appliances, and attached breakfast room. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and shower, and is split from the second bedroom and bath. An indoor stacked washer/dryer is included, along with one covered parking space. This condo is in a prime location on the interior of the complex, with the front door and windows overlooking one of two pools. Water/sewer/trash included.