All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5900 E Thomas Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5900 E Thomas Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

5900 E Thomas Rd

5900 East Thomas Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Arcadia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5900 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,066

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
Hi there! My name is Danielle and I am currently looking for someone to take over the remainder of my lease for my 1 bedroom apartment! I am moving home to New York and ideally would want someone to move in at the end of June. The lease would be until November 28th, 2020. It would come partially furnished (huge sectional couch, bed frame, bed, dresser, tv stand, etc.) The base rent would be $1066 per month with $125 for utilities. The great thing about the utilities is the price never changes and I keep the AC running non-stop!! The unit is tucked in its own corner on the second floor which is great because it feels a little more private. I love the location because it is a 6 min drive to old town Scottsdale (shopping, restaurants, bars). It is also right next to Arcadia. Let me know if you have any more questions :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have any available units?
5900 E Thomas Rd has a unit available for $1,066 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 5900 E Thomas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5900 E Thomas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 E Thomas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd offer parking?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have a pool?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have accessible units?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 E Thomas Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 E Thomas Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5900 E Thomas Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5900 E Thomas Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity