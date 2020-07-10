5900 E Thomas Rd

Amenities

air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities

Hi there! My name is Danielle and I am currently looking for someone to take over the remainder of my lease for my 1 bedroom apartment! I am moving home to New York and ideally would want someone to move in at the end of June. The lease would be until November 28th, 2020. It would come partially furnished (huge sectional couch, bed frame, bed, dresser, tv stand, etc.) The base rent would be $1066 per month with $125 for utilities. The great thing about the utilities is the price never changes and I keep the AC running non-stop!! The unit is tucked in its own corner on the second floor which is great because it feels a little more private. I love the location because it is a 6 min drive to old town Scottsdale (shopping, restaurants, bars). It is also right next to Arcadia. Let me know if you have any more questions :)