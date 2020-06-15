5878 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool internet access

LEASED thru MARCH 2020. UPDATED SINGLE-LEVEL townhouse with super furnishings! Kitchen and baths w/newer cabinets, granite counters, light fixtures, mirrors. Large sectional, leather recliner, flat-screen TV, dining for six, walk-in shower in Master. French doors to screened AZ room w/fan, plus large sunny patio w/landscaping, security gate, two covered parking spots adjacent. Inside laundry w/full-size W&D. Large grassy area and trees in front, plus pool & workout facility just steps away. Great Scottsdale location w/easy access to 101 fwy, NEW BASEBALL FACILITY, casinos, park and lake, dog park, shopping, golf, etc! Tenant pays cable/internet.( $2750 seasonal incl electric and water.) Owner/Agent