Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5878 N 83RD Street

5878 North 83rd Street · (602) 330-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5878 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
LEASED thru MARCH 2020. UPDATED SINGLE-LEVEL townhouse with super furnishings! Kitchen and baths w/newer cabinets, granite counters, light fixtures, mirrors. Large sectional, leather recliner, flat-screen TV, dining for six, walk-in shower in Master. French doors to screened AZ room w/fan, plus large sunny patio w/landscaping, security gate, two covered parking spots adjacent. Inside laundry w/full-size W&D. Large grassy area and trees in front, plus pool & workout facility just steps away. Great Scottsdale location w/easy access to 101 fwy, NEW BASEBALL FACILITY, casinos, park and lake, dog park, shopping, golf, etc! Tenant pays cable/internet.( $2750 seasonal incl electric and water.) Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5878 N 83RD Street have any available units?
5878 N 83RD Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5878 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 5878 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5878 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5878 N 83RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5878 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5878 N 83RD Street is pet friendly.
Does 5878 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5878 N 83RD Street does offer parking.
Does 5878 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5878 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5878 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 5878 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 5878 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5878 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5878 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5878 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
