5845 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Completely furnished townhome located in popular South Scottsdale. Poolside location, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with granite countertops, and newer appliances. Wood laminate flooring and open floorplan on main level. Master upstairs. Patio with plenty of storage, 2 parking spaces, grassy community area and lovely pool. Great views from the front of the townhome. Walk to shops and restaurants. Rental includes linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans, coffemaker and misc kitchen gadgets. Water, and garbage collection is also included. Located between downtown Scottsdale and Salt River Fields. May also be leased unfurnished for $1995 per month.