5845 N GRANITE REEF Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5845 N GRANITE REEF Road

5845 N Granite Reef Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5845 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely furnished townhome located in popular South Scottsdale. Poolside location, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with granite countertops, and newer appliances. Wood laminate flooring and open floorplan on main level. Master upstairs. Patio with plenty of storage, 2 parking spaces, grassy community area and lovely pool. Great views from the front of the townhome. Walk to shops and restaurants. Rental includes linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans, coffemaker and misc kitchen gadgets. Water, and garbage collection is also included. Located between downtown Scottsdale and Salt River Fields. May also be leased unfurnished for $1995 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
5845 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
5845 N GRANITE REEF Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road does offer parking.
Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.
