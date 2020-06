Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $12000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $6500/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Daily and Weekly rates available ~ Welcome to Inspiration. Inspiration is a four bedroom, two bath, single level home located in a residential neighborhood just east of Old Town Scottsdale. It's a spacious and comfortable home with a split floor plan and an amazing yard with heated pool.TPT License #21248891