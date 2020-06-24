All apartments in Scottsdale
5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5716 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5716 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Located in the heart of Paradise Valley, this immaculate home will impress you from the moment you walk into this home. Light & bright living room w/ pitched beamed ceilings & modern gas fireplace greets you as you enter. Separate dining space, remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and a comfortable floor plan to entertain friends. Master Suite features his/hers custom walk-in closet and a beautiful balcony with views of Camelback Mountain. The back patio wraps around the entire back of the home. PERFECT for barbecues and relaxing around the outdoor gas fire pit.. An awesome location close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town, amazing restaurants, and shopping. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers parking.
Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
No, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
