5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road

This is a jewel box, newely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit located next to the community area and pool. Private wrap around patio with views of Camelback Mountain. This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout the main living areas with new wood-like plank tile flooring and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the great room and has new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built-in wine fridge and a convenient pass through window to the patio. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, sliding glass door to patio and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with double sinks and inviting walk-in shower encased in marble! Best location that's close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town, dining, shopping and more!