Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5704 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5704 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a jewel box, newely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit located next to the community area and pool. Private wrap around patio with views of Camelback Mountain. This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout the main living areas with new wood-like plank tile flooring and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the great room and has new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built-in wine fridge and a convenient pass through window to the patio. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, sliding glass door to patio and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with double sinks and inviting walk-in shower encased in marble! Best location that's close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town, dining, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers parking.
Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a pool.
Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
