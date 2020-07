Amenities

PREMIERE LOCATION next to Paradise Valley in Gated community. This is the best priced 4 bedroom home in all of Privado. This will not last!! Home backs into canal with no one behind you. Split floorpan, vaulted ceilings, large laundry room, fireplace, formal dining, large eat in kitchens area, covered patio, citrus trees in large backyard. Very private gated community with tennis courts, close to Old Town, restaurants and Spring training baseball.