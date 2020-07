Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

The location of this home is amazing! 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage. Updated open floor plan, new wood tile, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Master bath showcases a walk-in glass shower. Landscape updated with synthetic turf for easy maintenance. Is this your new home?