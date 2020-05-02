All apartments in Scottsdale
512 Camelback Rd.

512 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Location

512 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Seasonal Monthly/Weekly Rent Rates:

April - October: $1,150/$699
November: $1,449/$588
December: $1,680/$922
January - February: $3,120/$1,318
March: $3,820/ $1,518

Cortesian Class located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. This Scottsdale Vacation Rental is spacious and convenient. The unit offer one bedroom, living area, Galley Kitchen, dinning area, and large bathroom. Inside your
bedroom you will have large closets for storage, washer and Dryer, synthetic wood plank flooring. Our unit come equipped with fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range stoves. Visiting here at the Cortesian is super comfortable as the unit has central cooling and heating.

The master bedroom features a kink bed, full closet, and plasma screen TV. Livingroom has a sofa, 3 comfy chairs, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio Bluetooth speaker and a Plasma Screen TV with 42 channels including Showtime!

In addition to great rental amenities we also have a variety of community offerings. You will need no help finding one of our three pool, or our community newly equipped GYM.

The Scottsdale greenbelt is only a block away, you will get to experience the beautiful Scottsdale scenery while walking, running, or biking. You also have your choice of dining, entertainment, and shopping all
within walking distance. Inside the community we have courtyards that you can walk, bbq grills you can utilize for some great eating, We want you to have an excellent experience on your next trip here to Scottsdale.

A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage. The building only has heat the months of Nov - March and only has Air Conditioning April - Oct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Camelback Rd. have any available units?
512 Camelback Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Camelback Rd. have?
Some of 512 Camelback Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Camelback Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
512 Camelback Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Camelback Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 512 Camelback Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 512 Camelback Rd. offer parking?
No, 512 Camelback Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 512 Camelback Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Camelback Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Camelback Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 512 Camelback Rd. has a pool.
Does 512 Camelback Rd. have accessible units?
No, 512 Camelback Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Camelback Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Camelback Rd. has units with dishwashers.
