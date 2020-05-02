512 Camelback Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill

Seasonal Monthly/Weekly Rent Rates:



April - October: $1,150/$699

November: $1,449/$588

December: $1,680/$922

January - February: $3,120/$1,318

March: $3,820/ $1,518



Cortesian Class located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. This Scottsdale Vacation Rental is spacious and convenient. The unit offer one bedroom, living area, Galley Kitchen, dinning area, and large bathroom. Inside your

bedroom you will have large closets for storage, washer and Dryer, synthetic wood plank flooring. Our unit come equipped with fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range stoves. Visiting here at the Cortesian is super comfortable as the unit has central cooling and heating.



The master bedroom features a kink bed, full closet, and plasma screen TV. Livingroom has a sofa, 3 comfy chairs, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio Bluetooth speaker and a Plasma Screen TV with 42 channels including Showtime!



In addition to great rental amenities we also have a variety of community offerings. You will need no help finding one of our three pool, or our community newly equipped GYM.



The Scottsdale greenbelt is only a block away, you will get to experience the beautiful Scottsdale scenery while walking, running, or biking. You also have your choice of dining, entertainment, and shopping all

within walking distance. Inside the community we have courtyards that you can walk, bbq grills you can utilize for some great eating, We want you to have an excellent experience on your next trip here to Scottsdale.



A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage. The building only has heat the months of Nov - March and only has Air Conditioning April - Oct.