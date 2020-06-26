All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

5114 N GRANITE REEF Road

5114 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

5114 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Public Remarks: Beautifully remodeled townhome in a great location. This 2 master bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence will please the most selective tenants. Neutral Carpet, fresh paint! You will love the feel and elegance of this home. The kitchen is stunning as it was just remodeled a few years ago. Very well maintained home with large private covered patio area. Breakfast bar, large dining area. Diagonally laid tile flooring through the living and kitchen areas. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 2 covered parking spaces. Outside storage. Full laundry inside. Quick access to Old Town, Loop 101 dining, shopping and more. This will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
5114 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
5114 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road offers parking.
Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
No, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have a pool.
Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.

