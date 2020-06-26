5114 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Public Remarks: Beautifully remodeled townhome in a great location. This 2 master bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence will please the most selective tenants. Neutral Carpet, fresh paint! You will love the feel and elegance of this home. The kitchen is stunning as it was just remodeled a few years ago. Very well maintained home with large private covered patio area. Breakfast bar, large dining area. Diagonally laid tile flooring through the living and kitchen areas. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 2 covered parking spaces. Outside storage. Full laundry inside. Quick access to Old Town, Loop 101 dining, shopping and more. This will not last.