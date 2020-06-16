All apartments in Scottsdale
4925 N 73RD Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:23 PM

4925 N 73RD Street

4925 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4925 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
pool
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Rental Rates are seasonal, available October 1st. Please inquire with desired length of term and I will respond with specific pricing for days/weeks/months desired. Fully furnished rental with 2 queen bedrooms and 1 sofa bed available for nightly, weekly and monthly rent. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come stay at this beautiful townhome just minutes from Old Town. We've got a pool, plenty of common space and great amenities for your enjoyment! This is perfect for your family or group. You will be able to start your day off right with complimentary coffee, surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

