4925 N 73RD Street

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included pool fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Rental Rates are seasonal, available October 1st. Please inquire with desired length of term and I will respond with specific pricing for days/weeks/months desired. Fully furnished rental with 2 queen bedrooms and 1 sofa bed available for nightly, weekly and monthly rent. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come stay at this beautiful townhome just minutes from Old Town. We've got a pool, plenty of common space and great amenities for your enjoyment! This is perfect for your family or group. You will be able to start your day off right with complimentary coffee, surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets.