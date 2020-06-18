All apartments in Scottsdale
4828 North 74th Street - 4828 North 74th Street

4828 North 74th Street · (480) 448-6455
Location

4828 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4828 North 74th Street - 4828 North 74th Street · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Furnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished townhome located in the heart of old town where you can enjoy stunning views of Camelback Mountain & spectacular Arizona sunsets year round. This amazing unit features a courtyard entrance that enters into the main living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and breakfast room with wine fridge. Private 2 car garage, Front load washer/dryer. Master Suite features French doors to private rooftop balcony, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Second Master Suite features a spacious walk in closet, en suite bathroom with walk in shower. Den is currently set up as a third bedroom, but can be changed to have home office space, if needed. Starmark Place features a community pool and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.

Available for immediate move in and for a short term or long term lease at the following rates:

12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $2,800.

January - March at a monthly rate of $7,500 or Nightly Rate of $400
April at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350
May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950 or Nightly Rate of $200
October - December at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5665746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

