4828 North 74th Street - 4828 North 74th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

2 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Furnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished townhome located in the heart of old town where you can enjoy stunning views of Camelback Mountain & spectacular Arizona sunsets year round. This amazing unit features a courtyard entrance that enters into the main living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and breakfast room with wine fridge. Private 2 car garage, Front load washer/dryer. Master Suite features French doors to private rooftop balcony, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Second Master Suite features a spacious walk in closet, en suite bathroom with walk in shower. Den is currently set up as a third bedroom, but can be changed to have home office space, if needed. Starmark Place features a community pool and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale.



Available for immediate move in and for a short term or long term lease at the following rates:



12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $2,800.



January - March at a monthly rate of $7,500 or Nightly Rate of $400

April at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350

May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950 or Nightly Rate of $200

October - December at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



