4826 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

his lovely, light filled, lushly landscaped 1,800 sq. ft. 2-story condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Bright and spacious, with soaring 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room. Tile floors in the living areas. 3 large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and lots of closet space. Huge, spotless, fully equipped kitchen with separate laundry room. Separate dining area seats six. Wireless high speed Internet access. Flat screen digital cable TV with hundreds of channels, including HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and Netflix!The sparkling pool is a few steps from your front door! Secluded villa setting with and recently renovated, this picturesque property is unique and very special. Spectacular landscaping and a private secret garden that that provides a calming environment. This is an impeccably cared for home including both the interior and exterior. Private gated entrance, private front and back patios, and "Juliette Balcony" off the master suite overlooking the pool. One parking spot provided and plentuy of extra free street parking. This lovely secluded property is in a quiet residential neighborhood, just a short walk along the canal to the heart of lively, sophisticated Old Town Scottsdale.