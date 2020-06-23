All apartments in Scottsdale
4813 N 73RD Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4813 N 73RD Street

4813 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4813 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! 2-bedroom/2.5 bath rental at lovely Rancho Vista Townhomes!PRIME SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Lives more like a single family home. Very private end unit next to lush common area. WALK to Old Town, Fashion Square, premier dining & entertainment. Relax & enjoy perfect weather in your own front yard or covered back patio complete with BBQ & fire place. Updated & upgraded unit. Remodeled kitchen has beautiful granite counters. All baths have corian vanities & travertine flooring. Beautiful wood downstairs with ample seating, formal dining & half bath. Dual master suites upstairs. This feels like home & is beautifully decorated in Southwestern design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 N 73RD Street have any available units?
4813 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 4813 N 73RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4813 N 73RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4813 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4813 N 73RD Street offer parking?
No, 4813 N 73RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 4813 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 N 73RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4813 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 4813 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4813 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
