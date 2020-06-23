4813 N 73RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! 2-bedroom/2.5 bath rental at lovely Rancho Vista Townhomes!PRIME SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Lives more like a single family home. Very private end unit next to lush common area. WALK to Old Town, Fashion Square, premier dining & entertainment. Relax & enjoy perfect weather in your own front yard or covered back patio complete with BBQ & fire place. Updated & upgraded unit. Remodeled kitchen has beautiful granite counters. All baths have corian vanities & travertine flooring. Beautiful wood downstairs with ample seating, formal dining & half bath. Dual master suites upstairs. This feels like home & is beautifully decorated in Southwestern design.