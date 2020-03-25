4739 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

Also available for sale. Welcome home to this boutique style condominium complex. With only 86 units, this luxury complex is one of the most sought out destinations in Scottsdale. Walking distance to Fashion Square Mall, Old Town, and the canal. This location has it all! This 4th floor unit is a SINGLE LEVEL, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath stunner. It contains the BEST VIEWS in the entire complex. With nearly 850 sqft of patio and outdoor space, it is the perfect mix of indoor/outdoor living. 2 assigned parking spaces. Complex boasts a private gated entry for owners, 2 pools, and a resort style fitness center. Come visit today!