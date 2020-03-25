All apartments in Scottsdale
4739 N SCOTTSDALE Road

4739 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4739 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Also available for sale. Welcome home to this boutique style condominium complex. With only 86 units, this luxury complex is one of the most sought out destinations in Scottsdale. Walking distance to Fashion Square Mall, Old Town, and the canal. This location has it all! This 4th floor unit is a SINGLE LEVEL, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath stunner. It contains the BEST VIEWS in the entire complex. With nearly 850 sqft of patio and outdoor space, it is the perfect mix of indoor/outdoor living. 2 assigned parking spaces. Complex boasts a private gated entry for owners, 2 pools, and a resort style fitness center. Come visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

