4731 N 73rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Summer 2018. All new tile floor throughout, all new bathrooms/ fixtures, all new stainless appliances including 5 burner drop-in gas stove, stack washer/dryer, all surfaces painted inside and out, new Pella windows and coverings, new mirrored closet doors in each bedroom, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den w/ 6' slider and patio (w/string lights), large living room w/8'slider and a second separate patio.



New foam roof for lower cooling/heating costs, 4ton well maintained Goettl a/c & heat (new2009), epoxy on all exterior concrete surfaces including driveway, new landscaping w/irrigation and small grass backyard all maintained by landscaper, new 40 gal water heater, usb electrical outlets throughout, extra fridge in a large storage room off the driveway. AND more...



Den 12x20, Dining Room 9x8, Living Room 17x13, master 12x14, two bedrooms 11x11



This is a very well maintained home and will remain so. I pay landscaper and pest control. The application fee will be refunded (deducted) from the first months rent.