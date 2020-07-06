All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4731 N 73rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4731 N 73rd St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

4731 N 73rd St

4731 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4731 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Summer 2018. All new tile floor throughout, all new bathrooms/ fixtures, all new stainless appliances including 5 burner drop-in gas stove, stack washer/dryer, all surfaces painted inside and out, new Pella windows and coverings, new mirrored closet doors in each bedroom, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den w/ 6' slider and patio (w/string lights), large living room w/8'slider and a second separate patio.

New foam roof for lower cooling/heating costs, 4ton well maintained Goettl a/c & heat (new2009), epoxy on all exterior concrete surfaces including driveway, new landscaping w/irrigation and small grass backyard all maintained by landscaper, new 40 gal water heater, usb electrical outlets throughout, extra fridge in a large storage room off the driveway. AND more...

Den 12x20, Dining Room 9x8, Living Room 17x13, master 12x14, two bedrooms 11x11

This is a very well maintained home and will remain so. I pay landscaper and pest control. The application fee will be refunded (deducted) from the first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 N 73rd St have any available units?
4731 N 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 N 73rd St have?
Some of 4731 N 73rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 N 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4731 N 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 N 73rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 N 73rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4731 N 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4731 N 73rd St offers parking.
Does 4731 N 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 N 73rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 N 73rd St have a pool?
No, 4731 N 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4731 N 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 4731 N 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 N 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 N 73rd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College