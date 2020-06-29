All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

4517 N 86TH Street

4517 North 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4517 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 3/1/2020! This home has three large bedrooms: two with walk in closets. Perfect for a family or a roommate situation. Well-maintained brick home is located less than 5 minutes from downtown Scottsdale, the 101 freeway, Chaparral park and scenic Green Belt and less than 2 miles east of Scottsdale Fashion Square. This home has a full house water softener and a large and spacious backyard with RV Gate. Plenty of parking in the two car garage with storage racks. This home has been well cared for and updated tastefully. Make sure this property is on your list of homes to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 N 86TH Street have any available units?
4517 N 86TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 N 86TH Street have?
Some of 4517 N 86TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 N 86TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4517 N 86TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 N 86TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4517 N 86TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4517 N 86TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4517 N 86TH Street offers parking.
Does 4517 N 86TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 N 86TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 N 86TH Street have a pool?
No, 4517 N 86TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4517 N 86TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4517 N 86TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 N 86TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 N 86TH Street has units with dishwashers.
