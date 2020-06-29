4517 N 86TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 3/1/2020! This home has three large bedrooms: two with walk in closets. Perfect for a family or a roommate situation. Well-maintained brick home is located less than 5 minutes from downtown Scottsdale, the 101 freeway, Chaparral park and scenic Green Belt and less than 2 miles east of Scottsdale Fashion Square. This home has a full house water softener and a large and spacious backyard with RV Gate. Plenty of parking in the two car garage with storage racks. This home has been well cared for and updated tastefully. Make sure this property is on your list of homes to see.