All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4437 N 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4437 N 86th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

4437 N 86th Street

4437 North 86th Street · (714) 747-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4437 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Adorable 3bd 2 ba pool home minutes to Old Town - Property Id: 253856

Spanish style bungalow that is quintessential Scottsdale & just minutes to the heart of trendy Old Town Scottsdale. Home has 3 large bd with brand new KING memory foam beds in each. The master has an en suite bathroom with a shower & tub & double sinks. The home has 2 full -extra roomy bathrooms. The outside area is wonderful w/ 2 relaxing lounging areas, a propane BBQ, a cozy fire pit, & heated pool that make this the perfect home . Pool is heated by a new heat pump. Nice grass area & an orange and lemon tree. Furnished -includes beds, small dressers night stands, washer dryer, fridge, stove, kitchen table, chairs , a couch that folds out into a queen bed, coffee table, and 2 occasional chairs and all artwork on the walls. Outside furniture table, chairs, 2 lounge chairs & fire pit.
Monthly rent-Furnished $2600 Unfurnished $2200
( lawn and pool maintenance included)
utilities paid by renter
Available NOW
Security deposit 1 months rent,
Pets considered and deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253856
Property Id 253856

(RLNE5673964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 N 86th Street have any available units?
4437 N 86th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 N 86th Street have?
Some of 4437 N 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 N 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4437 N 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 N 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4437 N 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4437 N 86th Street offer parking?
No, 4437 N 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4437 N 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 N 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 N 86th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4437 N 86th Street has a pool.
Does 4437 N 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 4437 N 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 N 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 N 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4437 N 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity