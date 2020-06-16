4437 N 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill

Adorable 3bd 2 ba pool home minutes to Old Town - Property Id: 253856



Spanish style bungalow that is quintessential Scottsdale & just minutes to the heart of trendy Old Town Scottsdale. Home has 3 large bd with brand new KING memory foam beds in each. The master has an en suite bathroom with a shower & tub & double sinks. The home has 2 full -extra roomy bathrooms. The outside area is wonderful w/ 2 relaxing lounging areas, a propane BBQ, a cozy fire pit, & heated pool that make this the perfect home . Pool is heated by a new heat pump. Nice grass area & an orange and lemon tree. Furnished -includes beds, small dressers night stands, washer dryer, fridge, stove, kitchen table, chairs , a couch that folds out into a queen bed, coffee table, and 2 occasional chairs and all artwork on the walls. Outside furniture table, chairs, 2 lounge chairs & fire pit.

Monthly rent-Furnished $2600 Unfurnished $2200

( lawn and pool maintenance included)

utilities paid by renter

Available NOW

Security deposit 1 months rent,

Pets considered and deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253856

