41639 N SAGUARO FOREST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning home found at the top of the mountain in the prestige community of Desert Mountain. Incredible views of mountains and golf course. This home boast 3 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large greatroom with wall to ceiling glass overlooking the negative edge pool and extraordinary views. All living spaces have their own patio and privacy. Wonderful for families, corporate use and/or small groups. Fully furnished. King bed in Master bedroom, 2 full beds in guest, queen in guest. LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. DM membership available through membership office, no membership available through rental.