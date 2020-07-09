4150 N. 81st St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Scottsdale Condo Near Old Town - Property Id: 277903



Newly renovated townhome located on the Hayden Green Belt. Step out your front door to the park or jump on the bike path to Old Town Scottsdale to enjoy the farmer's market and shopping. Home is very well taken care of with no history or pets, kids or smoking. Our home will stay FULLY FURNISHED with cozy decor for an easy transition in and out.

No Pets Allowed



