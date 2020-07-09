All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

4150 N. 81st St.

4150 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4150 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Scottsdale Condo Near Old Town - Property Id: 277903

Newly renovated townhome located on the Hayden Green Belt. Step out your front door to the park or jump on the bike path to Old Town Scottsdale to enjoy the farmer's market and shopping. Home is very well taken care of with no history or pets, kids or smoking. Our home will stay FULLY FURNISHED with cozy decor for an easy transition in and out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277903
Property Id 277903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 N. 81st St. have any available units?
4150 N. 81st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 N. 81st St. have?
Some of 4150 N. 81st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 N. 81st St. currently offering any rent specials?
4150 N. 81st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 N. 81st St. pet-friendly?
No, 4150 N. 81st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4150 N. 81st St. offer parking?
No, 4150 N. 81st St. does not offer parking.
Does 4150 N. 81st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 N. 81st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 N. 81st St. have a pool?
No, 4150 N. 81st St. does not have a pool.
Does 4150 N. 81st St. have accessible units?
No, 4150 N. 81st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 N. 81st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 N. 81st St. has units with dishwashers.

