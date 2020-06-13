40036 N 110TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Timeless transitional soft contemporary recently updated with three bedrooms and three bathrooms showcases serene living spaces and unobstructed views of Black Mountain and Desert Mountain's Apache course ninth fairway directly off the patio. Floor plan design is open with fresh updates of Carrera Marble slabs, Italian porcelain and wide plank oak floors. Master suite complete with fireplace, new California Closet and stand alone tub. Numerous artfully designed transom windows optimizes the light filled rooms. Generous patio and spa overlooks the exceptional views of Scottsdale's city lights. Apache Cottage's private pool is just steps away! Rent for September is $3,500. Rent for October is $6,500. Rent for November through May is $7,500. All rents are per month.