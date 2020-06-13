All apartments in Scottsdale
40036 N 110TH Place
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

40036 N 110TH Place

40036 North 110th Place · No Longer Available
Location

40036 North 110th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Timeless transitional soft contemporary recently updated with three bedrooms and three bathrooms showcases serene living spaces and unobstructed views of Black Mountain and Desert Mountain's Apache course ninth fairway directly off the patio. Floor plan design is open with fresh updates of Carrera Marble slabs, Italian porcelain and wide plank oak floors. Master suite complete with fireplace, new California Closet and stand alone tub. Numerous artfully designed transom windows optimizes the light filled rooms. Generous patio and spa overlooks the exceptional views of Scottsdale's city lights. Apache Cottage's private pool is just steps away! Rent for September is $3,500. Rent for October is $6,500. Rent for November through May is $7,500. All rents are per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40036 N 110TH Place have any available units?
40036 N 110TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 40036 N 110TH Place have?
Some of 40036 N 110TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40036 N 110TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
40036 N 110TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40036 N 110TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 40036 N 110TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 40036 N 110TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 40036 N 110TH Place does offer parking.
Does 40036 N 110TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40036 N 110TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40036 N 110TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 40036 N 110TH Place has a pool.
Does 40036 N 110TH Place have accessible units?
No, 40036 N 110TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 40036 N 110TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40036 N 110TH Place has units with dishwashers.
