39640 N 104TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill new construction

The absolute most peaceful and beautiful home to rejuvinate and enjoy Scottsdale. A Lash McDaniel home with stunning architectual elements and windows that frame a private sanctuary, natural open space, mountain views, and city lights. This welcoming home offers 3 bedrooms, and an office/den with a murphy bed. The cascading pool, built in BBQ, covered patio and open sitting areas make the backyard a place you won't want to leave. A newly constructed guest casita with bedroom, breakfast bar, bathroom, private entrance and private patio completes this oasis.