Scottsdale, AZ
39640 N 104TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

39640 N 104TH Street

39640 North 104th Street · (480) 776-9958
Scottsdale
Location

39640 North 104th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
The absolute most peaceful and beautiful home to rejuvinate and enjoy Scottsdale. A Lash McDaniel home with stunning architectual elements and windows that frame a private sanctuary, natural open space, mountain views, and city lights. This welcoming home offers 3 bedrooms, and an office/den with a murphy bed. The cascading pool, built in BBQ, covered patio and open sitting areas make the backyard a place you won't want to leave. A newly constructed guest casita with bedroom, breakfast bar, bathroom, private entrance and private patio completes this oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39640 N 104TH Street have any available units?
39640 N 104TH Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 39640 N 104TH Street have?
Some of 39640 N 104TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39640 N 104TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
39640 N 104TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39640 N 104TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 39640 N 104TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 39640 N 104TH Street offer parking?
No, 39640 N 104TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 39640 N 104TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39640 N 104TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39640 N 104TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 39640 N 104TH Street has a pool.
Does 39640 N 104TH Street have accessible units?
No, 39640 N 104TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39640 N 104TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39640 N 104TH Street has units with dishwashers.
