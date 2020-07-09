3816 N. Pueblo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This one won't last long! Come Check Out This Pristine, Remodeled, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Single Level Home. Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Old Town Scottsdale - Historical Neighborhood Close To Old Town Shops, Bars, Restaurants, and Biking/Jogging Trails. Home Features Saltillo Tile Throughout, Accent Paint, and Upgraded Fixtures with Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures In Every Room! Breakfast Bar, Tiled Countertops, Beautiful Stone Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Studio Lighting in The Living Room! Backyard Features Gated Enclosure, Tiled Patio, and Beautiful Water Wise Plants and Trees. Covered One Car Carport! Plenty of Storage in the Storage Room and Laundry Room!!**PATIO WIRED/PLUMBED FOR JACUZZI HOOKUP.



**LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT**



Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.