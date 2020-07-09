All apartments in Scottsdale
3816 N. Pueblo Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3816 N. Pueblo Way

3816 North Pueblo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3816 North Pueblo Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
This one won't last long! Come Check Out This Pristine, Remodeled, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Single Level Home. Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Old Town Scottsdale - Historical Neighborhood Close To Old Town Shops, Bars, Restaurants, and Biking/Jogging Trails. Home Features Saltillo Tile Throughout, Accent Paint, and Upgraded Fixtures with Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures In Every Room! Breakfast Bar, Tiled Countertops, Beautiful Stone Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Studio Lighting in The Living Room! Backyard Features Gated Enclosure, Tiled Patio, and Beautiful Water Wise Plants and Trees. Covered One Car Carport! Plenty of Storage in the Storage Room and Laundry Room!!**PATIO WIRED/PLUMBED FOR JACUZZI HOOKUP.

**LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT**

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have any available units?
3816 N. Pueblo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have?
Some of 3816 N. Pueblo Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 N. Pueblo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3816 N. Pueblo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 N. Pueblo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 N. Pueblo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3816 N. Pueblo Way offers parking.
Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 N. Pueblo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have a pool?
No, 3816 N. Pueblo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have accessible units?
No, 3816 N. Pueblo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 N. Pueblo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 N. Pueblo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
