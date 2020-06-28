All apartments in Scottsdale
3544 N Pueblo Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3544 N Pueblo Way

3544 North Pueblo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3544 North Pueblo Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
3544 N Pueblo Way Available 10/08/19 Great Old Town Location - Don't miss this great rental in a prime Old Town Scottsdale location. The home is very clean with fresh paint throughout, and a bright airy spacious kitchen. Huge grassy back yard has a large covered patio, and a large storage shed. Close to Fashion Square mall, nightlife and restaurants. Located in the highly desirable Southwest Village neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Carport. Washer/dryer.

Rent $2000 + 1.75% tax ($35.00)
Refundable Security Deposit $2000
Refundable Cleaning Deposit $200
Refundable Pet Deposit $200 * Dogs w/ Lessor approval only. No cats*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3420463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 N Pueblo Way have any available units?
3544 N Pueblo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 N Pueblo Way have?
Some of 3544 N Pueblo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 N Pueblo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3544 N Pueblo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 N Pueblo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 N Pueblo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3544 N Pueblo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3544 N Pueblo Way offers parking.
Does 3544 N Pueblo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 N Pueblo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 N Pueblo Way have a pool?
No, 3544 N Pueblo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3544 N Pueblo Way have accessible units?
No, 3544 N Pueblo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 N Pueblo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 N Pueblo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
