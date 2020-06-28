Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

3544 N Pueblo Way Available 10/08/19 Great Old Town Location - Don't miss this great rental in a prime Old Town Scottsdale location. The home is very clean with fresh paint throughout, and a bright airy spacious kitchen. Huge grassy back yard has a large covered patio, and a large storage shed. Close to Fashion Square mall, nightlife and restaurants. Located in the highly desirable Southwest Village neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Carport. Washer/dryer.



Rent $2000 + 1.75% tax ($35.00)

Refundable Security Deposit $2000

Refundable Cleaning Deposit $200

Refundable Pet Deposit $200 * Dogs w/ Lessor approval only. No cats*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3420463)