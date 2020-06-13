All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3508 N 81st St

3508 North 81st Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

3508 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
81ST - 6 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 233550

NEW FULLY FURNISHED 6 BEDROOM IN OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE! Located only a few minutes from mins to shops, grocery stores, outdoor parks and hundreds of other local attractions! Tenants have full access to everything in the home including outdoor areas, washer and dryer, SmartTVs, spa-like bathrooms, new kitchen, entertainment areas and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more. Dogs ok with deposit. AVAILABLE NOW! Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233550
Property Id 233550

(RLNE5727842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 N 81st St have any available units?
3508 N 81st St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 N 81st St have?
Some of 3508 N 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 N 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
3508 N 81st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 N 81st St pet-friendly?
No, 3508 N 81st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3508 N 81st St offer parking?
No, 3508 N 81st St does not offer parking.
Does 3508 N 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 N 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 N 81st St have a pool?
No, 3508 N 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 3508 N 81st St have accessible units?
No, 3508 N 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 N 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 N 81st St has units with dishwashers.
