Scottsdale, AZ
34815 N 99TH Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

34815 N 99TH Way

34815 North 99th Way · No Longer Available
Location

34815 North 99th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Situated in the gated section of Legend Trail on the edge of an expansive stretch of the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve, this gorgeous open concept split floor plan, perfect for entertaining, features 12'' ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. This home was remodeled in August 2016 to include beautiful large-format tile, new cabinetry, and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, a gas cooktop, wine fridge, and stainless appliances The home features a 3-car garage and large driveway. Enjoy the gorgeous and expansive desert preserve with mountain views and magnificent sunrises and sunsets. The Legend Trail community has a public golf course, cantina, a community center with heated pools/spa, fitness rooms, tennis/pickleball, and extensive hiking and biking trails nearby Legend Trail is close to Carefree sundial dining and festivals and is an easy drive to all of the western-themed fun in Cave Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34815 N 99TH Way have any available units?
34815 N 99TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34815 N 99TH Way have?
Some of 34815 N 99TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34815 N 99TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
34815 N 99TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34815 N 99TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 34815 N 99TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34815 N 99TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 34815 N 99TH Way offers parking.
Does 34815 N 99TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34815 N 99TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34815 N 99TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 34815 N 99TH Way has a pool.
Does 34815 N 99TH Way have accessible units?
No, 34815 N 99TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34815 N 99TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34815 N 99TH Way has units with dishwashers.
