34815 N 99TH Way

Situated in the gated section of Legend Trail on the edge of an expansive stretch of the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve, this gorgeous open concept split floor plan, perfect for entertaining, features 12'' ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. This home was remodeled in August 2016 to include beautiful large-format tile, new cabinetry, and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, a gas cooktop, wine fridge, and stainless appliances The home features a 3-car garage and large driveway. Enjoy the gorgeous and expansive desert preserve with mountain views and magnificent sunrises and sunsets. The Legend Trail community has a public golf course, cantina, a community center with heated pools/spa, fitness rooms, tennis/pickleball, and extensive hiking and biking trails nearby Legend Trail is close to Carefree sundial dining and festivals and is an easy drive to all of the western-themed fun in Cave Creek.