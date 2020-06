Amenities

This fabulous townhome is located in north Scottsdale on the famous Legend Trail golf course.All new furnishings including a Murphy bed in the office/den for a 3rd bedroom.Community includes 2 heated pools,spa,workout ctr,tennis courts and rec center area for playing cards,games or just a nice place to hang out with friends.These units go fast,so dont wait til the last minute to book, as the saying goes ''if ya snooze ya lose''.You wont be disappointed !