32097 N 73RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous North Scottsdale home with all the amenities! Charming courtyard entry, private patio and an outdoor oasis! Plenty of room for family and friends in this three bedroom, 2 bath luxury residence with a private home office and beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Spacious common living area with Cantera stone surround gas fireplace & Plantation shutters. Enjoy the community pool and spa just steps away from the home to meet new friends or escape into the privacy of your own backyard retreat with private heated pool and spa, fire pit, built-in grill and covered patio. Walking distance to Target, Safeway, Starbucks and fine dining. Beautifully appointed and waiting just for you! Monthly rates range from $2k to $3,800. Minutes from downtown Carefree and Cave Creek.