All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 32097 N 73RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
32097 N 73RD Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

32097 N 73RD Street

32097 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

32097 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous North Scottsdale home with all the amenities! Charming courtyard entry, private patio and an outdoor oasis! Plenty of room for family and friends in this three bedroom, 2 bath luxury residence with a private home office and beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Spacious common living area with Cantera stone surround gas fireplace & Plantation shutters. Enjoy the community pool and spa just steps away from the home to meet new friends or escape into the privacy of your own backyard retreat with private heated pool and spa, fire pit, built-in grill and covered patio. Walking distance to Target, Safeway, Starbucks and fine dining. Beautifully appointed and waiting just for you! Monthly rates range from $2k to $3,800. Minutes from downtown Carefree and Cave Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32097 N 73RD Street have any available units?
32097 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32097 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 32097 N 73RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32097 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
32097 N 73RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32097 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 32097 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32097 N 73RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 32097 N 73RD Street offers parking.
Does 32097 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32097 N 73RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32097 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 32097 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 32097 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 32097 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32097 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32097 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College