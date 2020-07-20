All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
3080 N 87th Way
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

3080 N 87th Way

3080 North 87th Way · No Longer Available
Location

3080 North 87th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location, new high grade carpet, nice newer home in south Scottsdale. Featuring vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms and a den with a closet easily converted to a fourth bedroom. Granite counters, Maple cabinets and Stainless steel appliances. Large tile throughout the living areas, maple cabinets, a split floor plan separate tub and shower with a large walk-in closet. spacious yard nicely landscaped in a private location. This is a great location and a clean home with lots of upgrades. Culdesac lot within a small well maintained community close to everything. Very high demand subdivision with few houses on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 N 87th Way have any available units?
3080 N 87th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 N 87th Way have?
Some of 3080 N 87th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 N 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3080 N 87th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 N 87th Way pet-friendly?
No, 3080 N 87th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3080 N 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3080 N 87th Way offers parking.
Does 3080 N 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 N 87th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 N 87th Way have a pool?
No, 3080 N 87th Way does not have a pool.
Does 3080 N 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 3080 N 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 N 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3080 N 87th Way has units with dishwashers.
