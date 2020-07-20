3080 N 87th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great location, new high grade carpet, nice newer home in south Scottsdale. Featuring vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms and a den with a closet easily converted to a fourth bedroom. Granite counters, Maple cabinets and Stainless steel appliances. Large tile throughout the living areas, maple cabinets, a split floor plan separate tub and shower with a large walk-in closet. spacious yard nicely landscaped in a private location. This is a great location and a clean home with lots of upgrades. Culdesac lot within a small well maintained community close to everything. Very high demand subdivision with few houses on the market.