3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Rate is good through Sept. Resort-style living in Tenant pays utilities during summer. Gated community in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Sauna, Spa, heated pool, tennis and racquetball courts, indoor basketball court, fitness center.2 master suites, living room/great room, separate dining room and breakfast bar.. Comes with stackable washer/dryer, microwave oven, smooth top range, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Ceiling fans. Custom paint and new tile flooring. New tub and shower. Interior completely updated, one of the nicest units in this complex.IF LONG TERM ONE YR LEASE the tenant pays for utilities. $3000.00Jan-Feb. $4000.00 March; $1,400.00 April-Sept. plus elec.$1850.00 Oct.-Dec. Price varies depending on length of stay and number of people.Year lease $1,600/plus utilities.