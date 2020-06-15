All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:42 AM

3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza

3031 North Civic Center Plaza · (602) 245-2870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3031 North Civic Center Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Rate is good through Sept. Resort-style living in Tenant pays utilities during summer. Gated community in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Sauna, Spa, heated pool, tennis and racquetball courts, indoor basketball court, fitness center.2 master suites, living room/great room, separate dining room and breakfast bar.. Comes with stackable washer/dryer, microwave oven, smooth top range, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Ceiling fans. Custom paint and new tile flooring. New tub and shower. Interior completely updated, one of the nicest units in this complex.IF LONG TERM ONE YR LEASE the tenant pays for utilities. $3000.00Jan-Feb. $4000.00 March; $1,400.00 April-Sept. plus elec.$1850.00 Oct.-Dec. Price varies depending on length of stay and number of people.Year lease $1,600/plus utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have any available units?
3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have?
Some of 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza offer parking?
No, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza has a pool.
Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3031 N CIVIC CENTER Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity