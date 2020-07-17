All apartments in Scottsdale
2992 North Miller Road

2992 North Miller Road · (480) 351-3855
Location

2992 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Over a 1000 sq ft of Open Bright and Roomy!! 2 bed,2 bath condo within walking distance to quaint Old Town Scottsdale shops and restaurants. Two-story building with an attached covered garage on the first floor. Lots of light in the main living areas with gorgeous, warm-toned tiles that are easy to maintain. Cozy fireplace, updated stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Small patio attached to the living,dining room. Large master bedroom with a private bathroom. Come take a look! Small pets allowed!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 North Miller Road have any available units?
2992 North Miller Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2992 North Miller Road have?
Some of 2992 North Miller Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 North Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
2992 North Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 North Miller Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2992 North Miller Road is pet friendly.
Does 2992 North Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 2992 North Miller Road offers parking.
Does 2992 North Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 North Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 North Miller Road have a pool?
No, 2992 North Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 2992 North Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 2992 North Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 North Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2992 North Miller Road does not have units with dishwashers.
