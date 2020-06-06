28437 N 112TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

FANTASTIC VIEWS THAT WILL NEVER CHANGE! A Great Home In Scenic Troon / Pinnacle Peak Area with A Half Acre Of Coveted Views. The Interior Has 12' Ceiling Open Floor Plan With Charm &Huge Windows That Bring The Mountains Right Into the Room. Split Spacious Master Suite w/Large Bath & Separate Shower, His & Her's Sinks. Great Kitchen Open To an Oversize Family Room with Fireplace. 3rd Bedroom W/O Closet Has Double Doors To Be An Office. Expansive Flagstone Rear Partial Covered Patio is Complemented With A Beehive Fireplace. Nice House with a 3 Car Garage.