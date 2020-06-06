All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 28437 N 112TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
28437 N 112TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28437 N 112TH Way

28437 N 112th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28437 N 112th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FANTASTIC VIEWS THAT WILL NEVER CHANGE! A Great Home In Scenic Troon / Pinnacle Peak Area with A Half Acre Of Coveted Views. The Interior Has 12' Ceiling Open Floor Plan With Charm &Huge Windows That Bring The Mountains Right Into the Room. Split Spacious Master Suite w/Large Bath & Separate Shower, His & Her's Sinks. Great Kitchen Open To an Oversize Family Room with Fireplace. 3rd Bedroom W/O Closet Has Double Doors To Be An Office. Expansive Flagstone Rear Partial Covered Patio is Complemented With A Beehive Fireplace. Nice House with a 3 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28437 N 112TH Way have any available units?
28437 N 112TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28437 N 112TH Way have?
Some of 28437 N 112TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28437 N 112TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
28437 N 112TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28437 N 112TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 28437 N 112TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28437 N 112TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 28437 N 112TH Way offers parking.
Does 28437 N 112TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28437 N 112TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28437 N 112TH Way have a pool?
No, 28437 N 112TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 28437 N 112TH Way have accessible units?
No, 28437 N 112TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28437 N 112TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28437 N 112TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College