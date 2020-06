Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

Available fully furnished or unfurnished! Rare find in this charming South Scottsdale neighborhood. Just a quick walk or bike ride to Old Town shops and restaurants. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living area and secondary living/game room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. Cozy up in front of the fireplace on cool nights, or escape to your private backyard oasis with a sparkling blue diving pool and covered cabana. Pool and yard maintenance included in lease.