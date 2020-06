Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy Arizona outdoor living with amazing mountain views in this entertainer's backyard. Resort like pool, spa, pool-side Ramada with a shower, fireplace and built-in BBQ. Plenty of indoor space also - 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with ceiling fans and walk-in closets in all the bedrooms, master has a walk-in steam shower, fireplace and sitting area. Kitchen has granite counters, dual ovens and a wine refrigerator. Custom furnishings throughout. Fully furnished with linens and dishes.